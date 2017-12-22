Featured
Man rescued after slipping down the bank of the Grand River in Brantford
Firefighters rescue a man after he slipped and fell down the bank of the Grand River in Brantford on Friday evening. (Source: Twitter/@BrantfordFire)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 10:25PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 11:00PM EST
Brantford firefighters had to come to the rescue of a man after he slipped down the bank of the Grand River on Friday evening.
Fire officials say the man was looking at the water in the area of Eagle Street and Strathcona Avenue around 8:20 p.m. when he fell down the bank.
The fire department suspected the man had suffered a broken leg so they had to perform a low angle rescue to retrieve the fallen victim.
Brantford Police and Brant County paramedics were also on scene assisting.