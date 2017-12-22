

CTV Kitchener





Brantford firefighters had to come to the rescue of a man after he slipped down the bank of the Grand River on Friday evening.

Fire officials say the man was looking at the water in the area of Eagle Street and Strathcona Avenue around 8:20 p.m. when he fell down the bank.

The fire department suspected the man had suffered a broken leg so they had to perform a low angle rescue to retrieve the fallen victim.

Brantford Police and Brant County paramedics were also on scene assisting.