

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 33-year-old man is facing numerous criminal charges after reportedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

First responders were called to the incident around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Perth Line 86 east of Listowel.

OPP say a sedan was heading westbound towards Dorking and entered the eastbound lane just before Road 124.

A pickup truck hauling a camper trailer was heading westbound and took evasive maneuvers to avoid a head on collision, according to police.

The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

Police suspected the driver of the sedan may have been injured, but believed he had fled the scene on foot.

Perth County officers, West Region Emergency Response Team, and Waterloo Regional Police Canine unit were unsuccessful in locating the missing driver.

The man they were looking for was described as being white, between the ages of 25 and 35, thin, and wearing a white t-shirt.

Police say they were contacted shortly after releasing the description.

The concern citizen reported a man matching the description being dropped off in Milverton and looking for a ride.

John Topor of Huron East was arrested and charged with possession of an identity document belong to another person, possession of counterfeit money, failing to comply with probation order, and failing to comply with recognizance.

He was held for a bail hearing in a London court on Friday.

Police are continued to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them.