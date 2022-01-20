Man pleads guilty to killing his brother in 2020 Cambridge murder

Kitchener -

A 28-year-old man from India has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in relation to his brother’s death in 2020.

The incident happened on Linden Drive in Cambridge in September of that year.

Sandeep Jassal entered the plea Thursday morning at the Kitchener courthouse.

Court has heard Jassal’s 26-year-old-brother, Ajay Kumar,​ was the murder victim, and an international student at Conestoga College at the time of the incident.

More to come.