BREAKING
Man pleads guilty to killing his brother in 2020 Cambridge murder
Police on the scene of a homicide investigation on Linden Avenue in Cambridge on Sept. 16, 2020. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Kitchener -
A 28-year-old man from India has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in relation to his brother’s death in 2020.
The incident happened on Linden Drive in Cambridge in September of that year.
Sandeep Jassal entered the plea Thursday morning at the Kitchener courthouse.
Court has heard Jassal’s 26-year-old-brother, Ajay Kumar, was the murder victim, and an international student at Conestoga College at the time of the incident.
More to come.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions
-
-
-
-