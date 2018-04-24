

CTV Kitchener





A man who climbed onto the roof of a Cambridge restaurant Tuesday morning, sparking a major police response and a road closure in a busy part of the city, ended with the man leaving the roof of his own volition.

Police officers were called to the Cambridge Mill before 5 a.m. for a report of a break-in. According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man moved onto the roof of the building in an attempt to evade officers.

Dozens of people watched from ground level as police negotiated with the man for several hours. During that time, Water Street was closed to traffic in front of the restaurant.

Shortly before noon, the man left the roof under his own volition. Police say he has been charged with breaking and entering, breach of probation and other offences.