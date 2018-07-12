

CTV Kitchener





Police have released new details about Wednesday’s fatal crash west of Arthur.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Darren More of Palmerston.

More was driving one of two pickups that collided at the intersection of Concession 16 and Sideroad 15 around 8 a.m.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three people were in the second pickup.

Two of them were airlifted to hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The driver of the second pickup, a 21-year-old man who has not been identified, has been charged with drug impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of drug impaired driving causing death.