KITCHENER -- CTV News Kitchener has learned that 35-year-old Keith Andrew Sandford was the man killed in a car explosion in front of the Kitchener courthouse last month.

Police say an incendiary device was ignited in the vehicle and caused an explosion.

Sandford was the registered owner of the vehicle.

The coroner’s office has not officially identified the person found deceased in the car.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive for the explosion.

CTV News Kitchener has also learned Sandford was involved in a family court dispute with his estranged wife.

Keith Sandford (Source: henrywalser.com)

Sandford's car exploded on Duke Street West near Frederick Street on the morning on Aug. 14. Police originally said they believed an improvised explosive device caused the explosion, but later said it was likely caused by an incendiary device.

"The fire is believed to have been intentionally set and no suspects are being sought," a police release from Aug. 17 said in part.

The explosive disposal unit was called in to help clear the scene on Aug. 14. The Kitchener Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Peel Regional Police all assisted in the investigation.

Police searched two homes on Aug. 14 in relation to the incident, but said there was no risk to public safety.

Police said the explosion was no longer considered a criminal investigation.