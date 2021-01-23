KITCHENER -- A man has died of his injuries following a house fire in Kitchener over the weekend.

Two firefighters also suffered minor burns in the fire.

The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials said the firefighters pulled the man from the home and resuscitated him, but the Ontario Fire Marshal's office confirmed Monday that he died of his injures.

A passerby noticed flames coming out of the house. They soon arrived on scene to an active fire.

"The whole block was lit up with the lights," one resident told CTV News. "It was almost like Christmas."

Police directed traffic away from the scene while 20 firefighters worked to put the flames out when they found the man inside.

"They did CPR and the gentleman was transported to hospital stabilized and transferred again," said Kitchener fire prevention officer Lydia Wilcox.

Officials said he was taken to a hospital outside of the region in serious condition.

The two firefighters that were treated for burns were inside the house searching for the man, according to Wilcox.

Kitchener Fire says the building is being considered as a complete loss and that, from a preliminary inspection, it appears as if the fire started in the basement before spreading throughout the house.

Fire crews were on scene until around 3:30 a.m. putting out hotspots.

"We haven't been able to make entry due to the massive fire damage and the water inside the house," said Wilcox.

The Ontario Fire Marshal continues to investigate what caused the fire.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong