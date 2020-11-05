KITCHENER -- A 64-year-old man has died after he was hit by a tree that he had been cutting in Paris, Ont.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, it happened on the grounds of Camp Tekahionwake, a Girl Guide camp, at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Two men were reportedly cutting a tree down when it fell in a direction they weren't expecting. That's when one of the two men was hit.

The man was airlifted to hospital with what police described as "life-altering injuries." He later died.

Police have not publicly identified the deceased, but have said that he was from the County of Brant. The other person was not injured in the incident.