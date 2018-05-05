

CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Woodstock.

It happened around 10 p.m on Friday at Oxford Road 4 and Township Road 3.

Police said the car was on fire when crews arrived on scene.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene and one passenger was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained non, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and it is not yet known what caused the crash.