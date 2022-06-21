Man convicted in teen's 2001 death sent back to prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault after a teen died in Puslinch in July 2001, was ordered back to prison earlier this month after breaching the conditions of his release yet again.
Amanda Raymond died at age of 13 after attending a party at Christopher Watts’ home on Puslinch Lake. The Parole Board of Canada detailed how Watts gave her drugs, including Percocets, OxyContin, speed and ecstasy.
When Raymond was in a drug-induced coma, Watts refused to let others call for help and sexually assaulted her, wrote obscene words on her body and took pictures and video.
Watts was convicted in 2003 of manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference. He was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.
In November 2015, Watts completed his custodial sentence and commenced the 10-year-long term supervision order (LTSO) portion.
While on LTSO, he has been suspended at least 10 times, according to the Parole Board of Canada which described Watts’ breaches as 'extensive.' They include not following internet restrictions, alleged threats towards community staff, breaching no contact conditions, information he targeted a parole officer and other concerns.
Watts is now 61-years-old and his most recent release was in February 2022 when he was moved from a medium security institution to a community correctional centre.
Kingston Police put out a warning that Watts would be residing in that area at that time, and said they believed he may pose a risk to the community and particularly to females, including those under 18-years-old.
This time, Watts’ release only ended up lasting a few weeks.
Watts’ parole officer learned on March 8 that, based on electronic monitoring, he had entered no fewer than 13 areas he was not supposed to, including places where children frequent.
A further review revealed Watts repeatedly walked by a boys and girls club. Three times were around 3:30 p.m., when school was getting out.
Watts also walked by an elementary school in a residential neighbourhood around the time students would be leaving for the day.
When his parole officer asked about those incidents, Watts said he was walking by those locations while travelling elsewhere. He agreed to take a different path in the future.
The following day, Watts was once again caught in locations he was not supposed to, with no explanation. However, the parole board said since it appeared he was only walking by these areas, Watts was cautioned and his release was maintained.
Then on March 17, Watts spent time with a woman without informing his parole officer. Local police said they met downtown and spent time together before the woman drove him back to the community correctional centre.
Police described the woman as vulnerable, and said Watts lied to her about his name.
Based on Watts’ failure to abide by the conditions of release and his parole officer's instructions a warrant of suspension was executed.
However, the Parole Board says Watts’ problematic behaviour continued even after he was incarcerated.
Police were informed in April that the same woman Watts had previously been with was also contacted by his nephew.
"This indicates you provided her first and last name to him and have continued your stalking and predatory behaviour even while incarcerated," the Parole Board decision read.
On June 2, Watts’ statutory release was formally revoked following a video hearing.
"On this brief period of community release, you have done nothing to mitigate your risk assessments, to the contrary, you have demonstrated an elevation of risk," said the written decision.
