Man charged with attempted murder after police say he set a Cambridge home on fire

A Cambridge man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he intentionally set a home on fire while people were sleeping inside.

Waterloo regional police and the Cambridge Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire around 5 a.m. in the Ballantyne Avenue and McDonald Avenue area of Cambridge.

Police say four people lived at the residence at the time of the fire.

A 25-year old woman and a three-year-old were able to escape the home without injuries and contacted police.

A 24-year-old man was rescued from the home by firefighters and received smoke inhalation treatment at a local hospital.

Police say the fourth individual, a 30 year-old man, wasn’t there when emergency services arrived.

The man was found by police shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street North and Samuelson Street, where he was arrested for arson.

Police say the victims and accused knew each other.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:

Attempt to commit murder (three counts)

Arson – disregard for human life

Forcible confinement (three counts)

Possession of stolen good under $5,000

He was held in police custody for a bail hearing.