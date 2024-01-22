Man charged with arson at Guelph mall
A 28-year-old Guelph man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside a downtown mall Friday morning.
Staff at Old Quebec Street Shoppes were able to quickly extinguish the flames, which had been lit inside a metal trash can, but the fire created “a significant amount of smoke inside the mall,” Guelph police said.
It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Friday. No one was hurt.
Police said officers found the suspect downtown around 90 minutes later and arrested him.
He was charged with arson and four counts of breaching probation.
