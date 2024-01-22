KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged with arson at Guelph mall

    Old Quebec Street Shoppes in downtown Guelph on Jan. 19, 2024. (CTV Kitchener) Old Quebec Street Shoppes in downtown Guelph on Jan. 19, 2024. (CTV Kitchener)
    A 28-year-old Guelph man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside a downtown mall Friday morning.

    Staff at Old Quebec Street Shoppes were able to quickly extinguish the flames, which had been lit inside a metal trash can, but the fire created “a significant amount of smoke inside the mall,” Guelph police said.

    It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Friday. No one was hurt.

    Police said officers found the suspect downtown around 90 minutes later and arrested him.

    He was charged with arson and four counts of breaching probation.

