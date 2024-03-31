Man charged in connection to historical sexual assaults on children in Waterloo, Peel, and Halton
Waterloo regional police have charged a man in connection to a series of historical sexual assaults on children during the 1990s.
The investigation, known as Project Woodland, involved the Waterloo, Peel, and Halton police services looking into several incidents that happened between 1992 and 1995.
On March 3, Richard Neil was arrested and now faces 20 criminal charges.
Police believe there may still be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peel Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.
