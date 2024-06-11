Man charged after sexual assault investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a sexual assault investigation in Kitchener.

Police said a female told officers she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the area of Lackner Boulevard and Victoria Street North on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

The victim was able to run away and notified police immediately.

Officers, with the help of a witness, were able to find and arrest a suspect.

He has been charged with sexual assault offences.