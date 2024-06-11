KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged after sexual assault investigation in Kitchener

    Share

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a 24-year-old man after a sexual assault investigation in Kitchener.

    Police said a female told officers she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the area of Lackner Boulevard and Victoria Street North on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

    The victim was able to run away and notified police immediately.

    Officers, with the help of a witness, were able to find and arrest a suspect.

    He has been charged with sexual assault offences.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Hunter Biden convicted of all 3 felony charges in federal gun trial

    Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News