Man charged after hit-and-run in Guelph

A driver has been charged after police said he hit a parked car and was followed by members of the public.

Guelph Police were called to the Woolwich Street area on Saturday around 7:19 p.m. Officers said a man hit a parked car at Exhibition Park and left the area. Members of the public followed the driver until he stopped on Woolwich Street.

When police arrived, they spoke to the man who was no longer in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers said they could smell alcohol while speaking with him. When they asked him for a breath sample he refused and was arrested for impaired driving.

The man has been charged with operation while impaired, refuse breath sample, fail to stop after accident and breach of a police undertaking.