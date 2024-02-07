Man charged after allegedly chasing people with a hammer in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    A 27-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after police received reports of a man with a hammer, chasing people in downtown Kitchener.

    According to Waterloo regional police, it happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of Duke Street West near Ontario Street North.

    Officers responded to the area and placed the man under arrest.

    There were no physical injuries reported.

    He has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

