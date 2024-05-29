Man barricades himself for an hour following attempted armed robbery: Brantford police

Brantford police have arrested a man and woman following an attempted armed robbery and an hour-long barricade situation.

Officers were called to a home on Murray Street around 6 a.m. after reports of a man and woman trying to rob the place with a firearm. Police say the incident was not random and the people involved knew each other.

The man and woman ran off and were later found at a home on Sarah Street.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested outside. Roughly half a gram of suspect fentanyl was found on her, according to police.

The 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside for around an hour before giving himself up. He was taken to hospital due to suspected drug use.

Officers found a replica firearm, 136 grams of suspected cocaine, and 23 grams of suspected fentanyl inside the Sarah Street home.

The man and woman, both from Brantford, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and non-compliance with a probation order.

The man was also charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and robbery with firearm. The woman was additionally charged with possession of fentanyl.