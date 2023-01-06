Man assaults two officers during arrest for Cambridge break-in: police

Two Waterloo regional police officers sustained injuries while attempting to arrest a man in connection to a Cambridge break in.

According to a news release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), officers responded to reports of a break and enter at a residence in the area of Light Drive and McGill Crescent around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Police learned that a male broke through a wall in the residence and tried to assault a female. Other residents in the home were able to barricade themselves while waiting for help to arrive.

Upon arrival, police say they found the man though he tried to evade them. Officers were able to make the arrest but in the process, two of them sustained injuries that required medical attention.

A 26-year-old man from Cambridge was charged with:

• Assault

• Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

• Mischief under $5,000

• Criminal harassment

• Escape and being at large without excuse