A Cambridge man has been arrested after fire at a hotel that left more than a dozen people without a place to live.

Officials estimated that the fire at the Grand River Hotel in Cambridge caused about $500,000 in damage.

Police had been looking for a 36-year-old man on charges of arson – endangering life. Kristy Childs, who was living in the hotel, says she’s seen the man previously accused around.

“He’s not only destroyed our homes, he took everything from us. I guess you could say it’d be nice to see him punished,” she said in late May.

She said at the time that some tenants were living in fear, unsure if it was a random attack, pinned to them, or if it will happen again.

On Thursday, police announced that they had arrested a Cambridge man, 36. He's been charged with arson - endangering life.

It’s not yet clear whether the man who was arrested is the same person that police had been looking for, but police say they are no longer looking for any suspects in the incident.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Kitchener courtroom on June 7.