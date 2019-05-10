

CTV Kitchener





An early morning fire at the Grand River Hotel in Cambridge is being treated as suspicious.

The flames have been extinguished though crews remain on scene at 1102 King Street East in Preston.

Officials say one person was taken to hospital with burns to his face and head.

Four people were rescued from the roof of the building and all of them were treated for smoke inhalation.

One witness says they saw a person jump out a window to escape the burning building.

Approximately 20 people have been displaced.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the building around 9:30 a.m.

Damage to the building was initially pegged at $350,000 but that has now increased to approximately $750,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

King Street East remains closed between Union and Lowther Streets, and Dolph Street has been closed between Queenston and Duke Streets.