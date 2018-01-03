Police confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day across the street from Brantford General Hospital.

Jeffrey Maxner, 34, of Brantford, died as a result of gunshot injuries.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday, in a pharmacy parking lot near St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street.

As a result the hospital went into lockdown until around 7 p.m.

Brantford police do not believe this was a random act, or that there is an ongoing risk to public safety.

They said there will continue to be a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information that could aid police is asked to contact detectives at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271 or call Crime Stoppers.