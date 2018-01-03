

CTV Kitchener





Police confirmed the identity of the man who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day across the street from Brantford General Hospital.

Jeffrey Maxner, 34, of Brantford, died as a result of gunshot injuries.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday, in a pharmacy parking lot near St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street.

As a result the hospital went into lockdown until around 7 p.m.

Brantford police do not believe this was a random act, or that there is an ongoing risk to public safety.

They said there will continue to be a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information that could aid police is asked to contact detectives at 519-756-7050 ext. 2271 or call Crime Stoppers.