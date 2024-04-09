KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested for urinating in bus fare box

    A Guelph transit bus appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph transit bus appears in a file photo. (CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    A 33-year-old man has been charged for allegedly urinating inside a Guelph transit bus Monday morning.

    According to Guelph police, the man boarded the bus in the west end around 7:35 a.m., getting on through the back door. As the bus neared the stop at Imperial Road South and Paisley Road, the man walked to the front of the bus and urinated in the fare box before leaving.

    The bus was taken out of service for cleaning.

    Around two hours later, the same operator was driving a different bus when the same man boarded at the Paisley Road stop. The man allegedly refused to exit the bus and was found by officers a short time later.

    He’s now charged with mischief under $5,000 and breaching a probation order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Super Trudeau's pre-budget tour is about saving himself

    Over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a one-party election campaign in the lead-up to next week's budget. But former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues the only thing people will remember from this budget is the number: how big a deficit it's going to leave.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News