Man arrested for urinating in bus fare box
A 33-year-old man has been charged for allegedly urinating inside a Guelph transit bus Monday morning.
According to Guelph police, the man boarded the bus in the west end around 7:35 a.m., getting on through the back door. As the bus neared the stop at Imperial Road South and Paisley Road, the man walked to the front of the bus and urinated in the fare box before leaving.
The bus was taken out of service for cleaning.
Around two hours later, the same operator was driving a different bus when the same man boarded at the Paisley Road stop. The man allegedly refused to exit the bus and was found by officers a short time later.
He’s now charged with mischief under $5,000 and breaching a probation order.
