KITCHENER -- A Scarborough man has been charged after police say he tried to use an alleged fraudulent credit application to make a purchase at a Kitchener business.

Police say the man went into a business on Huron Road on Oct. 15 around 3 p.m., where he tried to buy around $8,000 worth of merchandise with a pre-approved finance application. Officials say the employee were suspicious of the man and his identity.

When the man returned the next day to pick up the merchandise, he was arrested. Officers found identity documents not in his name. He was also driving a vehicle with two different licence plates and police say he couldn't verify who it belonged to.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with fraud over $5,000, identity fraud and possession of an identity document.

He was released on an undertaking.