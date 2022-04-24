Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.

Officers were called to the area of Green Valley Drive and Arrowhead Crescent for a wellbeing check on Sunday, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police tweeted there was an increased police presence in the area for an investigation.

Police later confirmed they found a female dead inside the home and took a male into custody.

Just after 1 p.m. on Monday, police released the ages of the victim and the accused, and said they had charged the man with second-degree murder.

Police said the victim and accused knew each other, but did not provide further details about the nature of their relationship.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.