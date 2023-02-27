Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.

Police say the 23-year-old man from Waterloo is accused of assaulting three people and damaging property at two Kitchener homes. According to police, the call came in around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Two victims sustained minor injuries, while the third sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was also allegedly involved in a crash resulting in minor damage where he failed to remain at the scene.

In a tweet posted at 1:02 p.m., Waterloo regional police said there would be an increased police presence in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.

Nearly 10 police cruisers, an armoured vehicle and members of the tactical unit were seen surrounding a motel in the area.

Just before 2 p.m., CTV Kitchener’s cameras captured a man exiting a motel room and walking toward the parking lot before lying on the pavement with his hands behind his back.

Tactical officers handcuffed the man and led him into a police cruiser.

Tactical officers enter a Weber Street motel room with guns drawn on Feb. 27, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Officers then entered the motel room with guns drawn before determining no one else was inside.

Police say the accused and the victims knew each other.