KITCHENER -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly stole from the same store three different times in under seven hours.

Guelph police say the man was seen entering the store at the intersection of Woodlawn Road East and Woolwich Street at 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 5.

He shoplifted four pairs of sunglasses that cost $6 each and then left, according to officials.

He reportedly returned to the store just before 2 p.m. and stole two bandanas valued at $4.25, as well as an energy drink that cost $3.50.

Police say the man was confronted by the storeowner as he left this time, but he made a throat cutting gesture towards them and continued to leave.

The man came back to the store just after 6:30 p.m. and shoplifted two knives that cost $6 as well as $10 worth of tools, according to officials.

In total, the man reportedly stole $58 of merchandise over the course of the day.

Guelph police say they found out the identity of the man through further investigation.

On Sept. 11, the suspect was located in Waterloo Region and arrested by Waterloo regional police.

A 35-year-old man from Guelph has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, uttering threats to cause death, and three counts of breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer for the charges on Dec. 18.