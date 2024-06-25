KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Man arrested after being found sleeping inside vacant home

    A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted) A Guelph police cruiser appears in a file photo. (Submitted)
    A Guelph man was arrested after he was found sleeping inside a vacant home early Tuesday morning.

    Guelph police were called about a possible break and enter at an address near York Road and Victoria Road South at around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

    Police said they didn’t locate anyone at the building but found paperwork with aname of a man known to police.

    Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers went back to the address with the permission of the owner and found the man named on the paperwork sleeping inside.

    A 43-year-old man is charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling and breaching a probation order.

