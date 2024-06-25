Man arrested after being found sleeping inside vacant home
A Guelph man was arrested after he was found sleeping inside a vacant home early Tuesday morning.
Guelph police were called about a possible break and enter at an address near York Road and Victoria Road South at around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said they didn’t locate anyone at the building but found paperwork with aname of a man known to police.
Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers went back to the address with the permission of the owner and found the man named on the paperwork sleeping inside.
A 43-year-old man is charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling and breaching a probation order.
London
-
Windsor
-
Barrie
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
-
WATCH
Toronto
-
-
Montreal
-
Atlantic
-
Winnipeg
-
Calgary
-
Edmonton
-
Vancouver
-
