Man arrested after being found sleeping inside vacant home

A Guelph man was arrested after he was found sleeping inside a vacant home early Tuesday morning.

Guelph police were called about a possible break and enter at an address near York Road and Victoria Road South at around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said they didn’t locate anyone at the building but found paperwork with aname of a man known to police.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers went back to the address with the permission of the owner and found the man named on the paperwork sleeping inside.

A 43-year-old man is charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling and breaching a probation order.