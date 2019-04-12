

CTV Kitchener





A man has been arrested in connection to commercial break and enters that resulted in combined losses of about $250,000.

Police say businesses were targeted for cigarettes and lotto tickets in Waterloo Region, Hamilton and Guelph. About $100,000 in property damage was caused and about $150,000 in product was lost, police say.

In partnership with Hamilton police, Waterloo regional police arrested a Cambridge man, 52.

He is facing a number of charges including break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

The man also faces a number of charges with Hamilton.