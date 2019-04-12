Featured
Man arrested after $250K in losses through commercial break-ins
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 10:43AM EDT
A man has been arrested in connection to commercial break and enters that resulted in combined losses of about $250,000.
Police say businesses were targeted for cigarettes and lotto tickets in Waterloo Region, Hamilton and Guelph. About $100,000 in property damage was caused and about $150,000 in product was lost, police say.
In partnership with Hamilton police, Waterloo regional police arrested a Cambridge man, 52.
He is facing a number of charges including break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.
The man also faces a number of charges with Hamilton.