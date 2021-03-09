Advertisement
Man allegedly brandishes gun in road rage incident
WRPS seized guns and ammunition after performing search warrants (Supplied: WRPS)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident in Woolwich Township on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South around 10:30 a.m. In a news release, police say one of the drivers brandished a gun. He was found in downtown Kitchener and arrested later that day.
Officials say they performed three search warrants in Kitchener on Tuesday, including a business on Queen Street in Kitchener, a residence outside of the region and the vehicle involved in the incident. They found two loaded handguns, ammunition and other long guns during the searches.
A 45-year-old man is facing multiple firearm charges and criminal code offences. He was held for a bail hearing.
Police say anyone who feels threatened during a driving dispute should call 911 with a vehicle description and licence plate, if possible.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.