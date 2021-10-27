Man airlifted to hospital after collision near Guelph

Wellington County -

A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries following a Wednesday evening collision near Guelph.

Provincial police tweeted about the crash on Wellington Road 124 around 7:45 p.m.

According to the tweet, Wellington Road 124 is closed in both directions between Kossuth Road and Township Road 1.

ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed it transported the man to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

