

CTV Kitchener





A judge has ruled that Udo Haan will remain behind bars at a bail hearing in Kitchener on Friday.

Police allege that Haan murdered his wife Edra in August 2018. They have not said how.

They also allege that he caused the explosion at their Sprucedale Crescent home, destroying it and badly damaging the two neighbouring houses.

A publication ban is in place on the judge’s reason for denying bail.

Edra Haan’s brother, Al Pinheiro, wasn’t allowed to sit in on the bail hearing because he is a potential witness, but he was at the courthouse on Friday morning.

“It’s kind of hard to explain in words, but we’re happy,” says Pinheiro. “We’re happy he was denied bail.”

Friday’s decision means Udo Haan will remain behind bars.

Next will be a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to go to trial.

There was no word on when that hearing is expected to happen.