KITCHENER -- The driver accused in a fiery car crash that claimed two lives in downtown Kitchener appeared in a courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Juan Mendoza, 69, is facing several charges in connection to the crash, including impaired driving causing death.

Back in May, Mendoza was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove through a bus terminal bay.

The car caught fire after it slammed into a concrete planter on Gaukel Street.

Two passengers, both women, died as a result of their injuries. One of them was Mendoza's wife.

All of the people in the car at the time worked at the nearby Mi Tienda Latina.

The accused is set to return to court on Jan. 23.