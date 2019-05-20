Featured
Man, 23, dies after losing control of motorcycle
Emergency crews were on scene for a fatal motorcycle collision Monday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 20, 2019 1:35PM EDT
Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in Milton.
They say a 23-year-old man was riding a motorcycle on Lower Base Line Monday morning when he lost control of his vehicle.
Investigators say he was found by a friend who called emergency crews around 8:30 a.m.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.