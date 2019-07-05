

CTV Kitchener





Three people have been recognized for their efforts in saving a man’s life.

Security staff at the Cambridge Centre mall were awarded for their efforts in helping an elderly man.

The man had reportedly lost consciousness while he was in the mall.

That’s when the security team jumped into action.

“Each member of the team performed a significant role in reviving the victim through CPR,” the Cambridge Centre said in a tweet.

It’s not known how the man came to lose consciousness or whether he was hospitalized afterwards.