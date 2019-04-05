

CTV Kitchener





The Main Street reconstruction project in downtown Cambridge is set to start Monday.

The project will happen in three phases, running about 14 weeks.

Main Street will be closed to traffic between Ainslie Street North and Wellington Street South for phase one.

Phase two will be at the intersection of Main and Wellington Street South.

Phase three will be Wellington to Shade Street.

The reconstruction consists of several projects including streetscape upgrades, water main and storm sewer replacements, and on-road bike lanes.