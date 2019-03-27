

Spring is finally here, and with warmer weather comes construction.

A series of major road closures are going to be in effect on at least 15 arterial roads around the region. Another five projects will be ongoing in Ayr, Baden, Bloomingdale, New Hamburg and St. Clements.

Below are a handful of projects to keep an eye on as they impact you along your commute.

Kitchener

Ottawa Street and Weber Street

Homer Watson Boulevard for a good part of the year for repaving and bridge rehab; 8 km of multi-use trail

Stirling Avenue traffic will be impacted due to projects

Franklin Street traffic will be impacted due to projects

Cambridge

King Street in Preston for a good part of the season and next year

South Boundary Road to Franklin Blvd for construction of multi-use trail

Franklin Boulevard is getting new roundabouts

Main Street for reconstruction, streetscaping projects including bike lanes, street furniture and more

Adam Street traffic will be impacted due to projects

Blair Road traffic will be impacted due to projects

Waterloo

King Street North work continues north of Bridgeport Road to continue streetscaping project

Woolwich Street to complete reconstruction from Bridle Trail to University Avenue

According to comprehensive list of all the construction activity in the region will be provided to council by mid-April.

For a full list of construction projects in your city, visit the websites for Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo and the Region of Waterloo.