CAMBRIDGE - The 32nd year of Project Red Ribbon has been officially started up by MADD Canada.

The national campaign got underway at Waterloo Regional Police Headquarters Friday morning.

Their goal is to distribute special red ribbons across the region or as car decals to encourage motorists to always drive sober.

The ribbons serve as a tribute to the thousands of Canadians killed and injured in crashes involving drugs or alcohol each year.

MADD Canada says up to four people a day die from impaired driving, which makes it the leading cause of criminal death in the country.

“We tie ribbons to our cars, across our community, and across our nation to symbolize unity,” said WRPS chief Bryan Larkin. “This is important for all of us to have safe roadways across our country.

“Crime prevention and road safety is a shared responsibility.”

The campaign runs until Jan. 1.