Machete-wielding woman arrested in Kitchener mall parking lot

Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who they say chased someone with a machete around the Fairview Park Mall parking lot.

In a new release, Waterloo regional police called it “a road rage incident.”

According to police, the woman, who was driving a white Nissan, began arguing with the driver of a silver Toyota in the parking lot around 4:50 p.m. Sunday.

She then got out of her car, grabbed a “large machete” and started chasing the other driver, police said.

Her vehicle, which she had left in drive, collided with the side of the mall.

Police said another person, who was with the woman, intervened and took away the machete, sustaining minor injuries.

The woman meanwhile, had suffered serious injuries while unsheathing the machete and was taken to an out-of-region hospital, police said.

The person she was chasing was not hurt.

The woman has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dash cam footage, to contact them.