Machete, conducted energy weapon, baton and brass knuckles seized during break-in

A Kitchener man is facing almost a dozen charges after Waterloo Regional Police said they seized several weapons, including a machete and a conducted energy weapon, while responding to a break and enter.

Officers were called to the break and enter in progress at a business on Belmont Avenue West around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was found inside the store and arrested.

During the arrest, officers said they found a baton, brass knuckles, a conducted energy weapon and a machete. They also seized suspected oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, cocaine, codeine and hydromorphone.

A 25-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with break and enter to commit theft, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.