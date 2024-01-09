Lunar lander carrying Waterloo man's ashes won't make it to the moon
The ashes of a Waterloo man blasted off into space Monday but the rocket it was on ran into trouble just hours after it left Earth.
The remains of entrepreneur Udo Petersen, as well as the DNA from other famous names, were on board Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander.
The craft lifted off at 2:18 a.m. EST, on the first flight of the ULA Vulcan rocket, from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
According to Astrobotic, the lunar lander experienced a “critical” fuel leak seven hours after it began its journey and had “no chance” of a soft landing on the moon.
It was the first U.S. attempt at a moon landing in more than 50 years.
On board the lander are a chip of rock from Mount Everest, toy-sized cars from Mexico, and the ashes or DNA of several notable figures: “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, “Star Trek” star Nichelle Nichols, science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke, and U.S. presidents George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy.
UDO’S STORY
Udo Petersen’s emigrated from Germany to Canada in 1967 and would go on to become a successful businessman.
He co-founded Bend All Tools & Machines in New Dundee, Ont. in 1976 with only three employees. The company, later known as Bend All Automotive, would expand and eventually have more than 1,200 workers.
Pedersen founded Ridge at Manitou, an 18-hole golf course in McKellar, Ont., after retirement.
His family said he had a lifelong passion for astronomy and was always curious about the possibility of life beyond our planet.
“When he got sick, he had a massive brain hemorrhage,” his daughter Nicole told CTV News in Dec. 2023. “He didn't remember a lot of things but he still remembered his curiosity about the world and what is out there. He used to say to us: ‘There's a place out there, there's another world.’”
Pedersen died in Sept. 2021.
His daughters were the ones who came up with the idea of sending his ashes into space.
“[The capsule is] going 330 million kilometres out into what's called a heliocentric orbit around the sun,” Colby Youngblood, president of the memorial spaceflight company Celestis, said.
The average cost for a deep space burial is $13,000 USD, sub-orbital options start at $3,000 USD and orbital missions are over $5,000.
In this photo provided by United Launch Alliance, the Astrobotic Peregrine lunar lander is prepared for encapsulation in a payload fairing for launch atop a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral, Fla., in December 2023. The expected launch date is Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (United Launch Alliance via AP)
WHAT’S NEXT
Celestis posted on social media that it “now appears quite unlikely that Peregrine will complete its mission successfully.” They added that families with capsules aboard the lander should contact the company to discuss next steps.
-- With files from The Associated Press and reporting from CTV Kitchener's Sijia Liu
