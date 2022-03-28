LRT track components allegedly stolen in Kitchener, impacting service

Police are investigating reported thefts of LRT track components in Kitchener.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said one incident on Saturday caused service disruptions to the LRT which lasted several hours.

6:36 PM : ION trains are not running between Borden Station and Fairway Station due to a track issue. Service between Kitchener Market and Borden is using only one track in both directions. You may need to board on the opposite pl... (see https://t.co/jFObWR7aN9 for details) — GRT Service Alerts (@AlertsGRT) March 26, 2022

A tweet posted by GRT Service Alerts at 6:36 p.m. Saturday said that ION trains were not running between Borden Station and Fairway Station due to a track issue. Service between Kitchener Market and Borden was also impacted.

About an hour before that tweet was posted, police said that LRT staff called to report components containing metal elements and wiring were missing from the track.

In another incident on Monday, police received reports of thefts from the ION tracks in the area of Hayward Avenue and CN Rail.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.