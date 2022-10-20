'Low public health risk’ after rubber factory fire in Brantford
Air quality readings in the immediate area of a slow-burning rubber factory fire in Brantford indicate "low public health risk," according to the City of Brantford.
On Thursday, the city said air quality is being tested near 321 Henry Street after a fire that began at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday continues to slowly burn as of Thursday afternoon.
In response to the fire, the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) is working with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) to monitor air quality levels in the immediate site of the fire and the surrounding area.
“The last readings conducted at 3 a.m. this morning indicated that the levels of particulate matter in the air sampled in the immediate area at Henry Street and Garden Avenue are low and as such the MECP and BCHU do not anticipate health impacts to the public from short term exposure to the plume from the fire. Furthermore, levels are well below the Ministry’s emergency screening values,” a news release from the City of Brantford said.
The city is encouraging those who live in the area of the fire to continue keeping their doors and windows closed, as well as shutting off their HVAC systems and avoid prolonged periods outdoors.
Firefighters have been working non-stop since Tuesday around 8: 30 p.m. when fire officials first responded to the scene, and say the fire is under control.
Brantford's Deputy Fire Chief, Scott Pipe, said crews are still actively engaged in firefighting operations.
“They’re starting to take apart some of the piles of the product and just check for hotspots and make sure this fire is fully extinguished." said Pipe.
The fire department is still in the investigation stage and can not yet determine a cause, but they do not believe the fire is suspicious.
Roadways remain closed.
