'Low public health risk’ after rubber factory fire in Brantford

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

London

  • 'Barricaded person' near Saugeen First Nation

    Police have a section of the Saugeen First Nation blocked off for a “barricaded person.” A section of Highway 21 heading north of the Saugeen First Nation near Southampton has been blocked off for most of the morning.

  • Fatal crash near Parkhill

    One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Middlesex. According to OPP, first responders were dispatched to West Corner Drive between Prance Road and McInnis Road around 6:30 p.m.

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver