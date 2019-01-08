

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph couple welcomed home a lost pet dog after he disappeared on Christmas Eve.

The rescue effort crossed international borders and required help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The dog, named Logan, ran away on Dec. 24 while out with his owners near Sault Ste. Marie.

After ten days of searching the couple returned to Guelph, unsure if they would ever see the husky again.

On Jan. 3 Logan’s owners received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Sure enough it was one of the members of the U.S Coast Guard calling saying, ‘Did you guys lose a dog?’ and you know my heart just stopped,” said Kailaan Walker, one of Logan’s owners.

The coast guard saw Logan as they were breaking up ice on the St. Marys River that separates Ontario from Michigan.

The crew was unable to get the dog on board on the first attempt, but tried again the next day.

“We saw the dog sitting right by the pier and we were so excited because we all thought the worst, he was very malnourished you could see all his ribs,” said Lieutenant Commander Jayna McCarron

The coast guard found a phone number on Logan’s collar and contacted his owners who made the long trip back to Sault Ste. Marie to bring Logan home.

Logan’s owners say his paws were a bit sore, but after the trip to the vet, he is doing well.