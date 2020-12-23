WATERLOO -- People were lined up outside of Waterloo Region businesses on Wednesday, preparing for the holidays and a province-wide lockdown coming into effect this weekend.

Dozens of people were lined up outside Vincenzo's in Waterloo, waiting to shop inside. Some said they didn't mind being patient, adding they expect to wait a bit to shop this time of year anyways.

"December 23 is the very busiest day of the year," said Carmine Caccioppoli, co-owner of Vincenzo's. "It's been a very busy day today, but in a COVID way, which is sort of strange to say, but we have endless lineups out at front."

Brady's Meat and Deli also had long lines on Wednesday.

Many businesses only have a few more days of in-store shopping before Ontario goes into a lockdown for 28 days.

"I'm very supportive of going into a lockdown, because it's been proven to work and we do know that we're at the numbers that we need to do it again," Gifted owner Sylvia Horn said.

As with the lockdown in March, all non-essential businesses need to shut their doors.

Restaurants can only offer takeout, closing dining rooms to customers.

"With the experience we've had starting in March, I think things are very similar," Levetto kitchen manager Andrew Henderson said. "We went to a takeout model then, adjusted and adapted and made the most of the situation. Hoping to build on that experience to get through the next part of this."

Some businesses are concerned about what the lockdown could mean for their bottom line, but others said they're prepared to go through it again.

"It's not as scary as it was the first time," Horn said. "There is an end in sight with this one. We're much better prepared with having the website set up."

People are trying to stay positive, adding if they survived the first lockdown, they can do it again.

They hope people will continue to support local through curbside pickup, online orders and takeout.