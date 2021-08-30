Localized flooding after downpour in Kitchener-Waterloo
A storm brought strong winds, lightning and localized flooding to Kitchener-Waterloo on Sunday evening.
Heavy downpours began around 7 p.m.
Roads flooded in the area of Lodge Street and Weber Street North in Waterloo.
There was no official rain estimate from Environment Canada as of Monday morning.
Here’s a look at the storm as it moved through the area.
