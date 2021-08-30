Localized flooding after downpour in Kitchener-Waterloo

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rockets fired at Kabul airport but U.S. flights continue

Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Islamic State group claimed the attack, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver