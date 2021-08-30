Localized flooding after downpour in Kitchener-Waterloo

KITCHENER -

A storm brought strong winds, lightning and localized flooding to Kitchener-Waterloo on Sunday evening.

Heavy downpours began around 7 p.m.

Roads flooded in the area of Lodge Street and Weber Street North in Waterloo.

There was no official rain estimate from Environment Canada as of Monday morning.

Here’s a look at the storm as it moved through the area.

Leading edge of thunderstorm that dumped about 19 mm rain Kitchener Stanley Park Sunday evening. #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/RH3dPCwUeO — Rob Kuhn (@KuhnyRob) August 30, 2021

Looking east from New Hamburg pic.twitter.com/OUWbOcOGVR — Jane Jamieson, CFRE (@shuterstreet) August 30, 2021