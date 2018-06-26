

CTV Kitchener





Two Oxford County newspapers with long histories in their communities are being shut down.

Postmedia announced Tuesday that it plans to close the Ingersoll Times and Norwich Gazette “in the coming weeks.”

Also slated for closure are newspapers in Petrolia, Kapuskasing and Alberta. A handful of other newspapers across the country will see their publishing schedules cut back or move to online-only operations.

The company said the changes were part of cost-reduction attempts, with a goal of cutting total salary expenses by 10 per cent by the end of August. Newspapers which were closed outright were not turning a profit, the company said.

No mention was made of any changes at the Woodstock Sentinel-Review, which is also owned by Postmedia.

Like many media companies, Postmedia has been grappling with significant revenue declines as advertisers have abandoned traditional outlets in favour of digital media.

Last fall, Postmedia and Torstar swapped dozens of titles, immediately closing down the vast majority of them. Local newspapers affected included the Brant News, St. Marys Journal-Argus and Stratford Gazette.