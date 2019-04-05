

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo presented a motion at Queen’s Park Thursday, calling for a clear timeline and funding commitment for two-way all-day GO train service between Toronto and the region.

The Conservatives, including Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris and Kitchener South-Hespeler MPP Amy Fee, voted against the motion.

In a statement Lindo said “commuters are right to be concerned and to demand that they’re let into a plan to finally deliver the GO service that they’ve been promised for so long."

Lindo said despite her disappointment, she’ll keep fighting.