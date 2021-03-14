KITCHENER -- For those looking to book their COVID-19 vaccination in most of Southwestern Ontario, they can just stick to what has already been offered.

On Monday, the Ontario government will be introducing a new online booking system that's expected to handle hundreds of thousands of appointments at vaccination clinics.

However, the only public health unit in Southwestern Ontario that will be using it is Grey Bruce.

Meanwhile, the already established booking systems in Brant County, Haldimand-Norfolk, Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and Huron Perth will continue to be used as is.

"I think there's already a fair bit of confusion that's arisen," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Gerald Evans. "I think people are looking to see if they're eligible to get it at a pharmacy because of their age or to see if they can get it at their public health unit."

WDG Public Health says they will simply be monitoring the new system to see if it could work for them.

"We will continue to evaluate the provincial system and make the move if it can improve our ability to maximize vaccinations in the region," one official said in a news release.

In Waterloo Region, residents can register for the vaccine through the region's website or through a service first call centre.

On Monday, the health science campus in Kitchener and a Wellesley vaccination clinic will start inoculating the 80 and over age group.

"The public is anxious to get vaccinated," said Dr. Evans. "There's no question about it."

On March 22, the former Rona on Pinebush Road in Cambridge is set to be opened as the largest vaccination clinic in the region.