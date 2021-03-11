KITCHENER -- Health officials in Waterloo Region have announced more sites for people who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics will open in various communities later this month as officials prepare for a more steady supply of the vaccine.

“Accessibility of vaccination clinics is incredibly important which is why we are working with community leaders and primary care providers to open more clinics to serve local residents,” said Dept. Chief Shirley Hilton, who also leads the COVID-19 task force, in a news release. “We know there are residents in the townships, and vulnerable community members in urban and rural areas who need us to bring the vaccine to them.”

Here's where the new clinics will be located:

Langs Community Health Centre at 1145 Concession Rd. in Cambridge will open on March 12. It will be open five days a week until April, offering vaccines to people over the age of 80.

Kitchener's Health Sciences Campus at 10 Victoria St. South opens on March 15. The large clinic will be open seven days a week for the general public when vaccine supply is available.

Wellesley will open a vaccination clinic on March 15 at 3710 Nafziger Dr. Once supply is available, it will be open seven days a week.

A clinic at the old RONA location in Cambridge, located at 66 Pinebush Rd., is scheduled to open on March 22. Officials said this clinic will have capacity for up to 40 immunization stations.

The vaccine clinic at Grand River Hospital will stay open until March 19, at which point the team will move to the Pinebush location in Cambridge.

Waterloo's mass vaccination clinic at 435 The Boardwalk will move into a larger space at the same location on March 29. It will have extended hours and immunization capacity in the coming months.

Pop-up clinics for Indigenous communities will also be available later this month at Anishnabeg Outreach on March 19 and 20 and Regional Headquarters on March 24 and 25.

Public health officials said they're planning clinics in North Dumfries, Elmira and other communities within the area.

Appointments are required at all locations.

Mobile teams are currently vaccinating seniors living in congregate care settings.

Anyone going for a COVID-19 vaccine is asked to show up no more than 10 minutes prior to their appointment.