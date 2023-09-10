Local fallen firefighters honoured at ceremony in Ottawa

Three local firefighters were remembered at the annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa Sunday.

In a stark reminder of the wildfires burning across the country and those who put their lives on the line to battle the flames, a made-in-Canada water bomber flew overhead during the ceremony.

Kitchener firefighter Michael Pierce, Brantford Platoon Chief Gary Stockdale and Brantford Deputy Fire Chief Robert Ruttan were honoured during Sunday’s event.

Of the 86 firefighters memorialized, 81 died as a result of occupational illnesses like cancer.

“We know that the extreme exposure to the toxic chemicals in these intense and frequent wildfires will have a negative impact on these first responders in the future,” House of Commons Deputy Leader Sherry Romanado said. “Today, as we gather here beside this powerful monument on La Bretton Glats, we honour 86 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Flags across the country have been lowered in honour of Firefighters National Memorial Day.

The Canadian Firefighters Memorial Ceremony at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa. Eighty-six firefighters were honoured during the annual service on Sunday. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)